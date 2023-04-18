On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, Mike talks about the Dolphins signing Wide Receiver Chosen “Robby” Anderson. He talks about where he fits in Miami’s offense and why as of right now, he is Miami’s 3rd best WR on the team, but he also talks about all of the off-field arrested and drama he has had since entering the NFL and why Robby has bounced around from team to team. Then Mike talks more about the Dalvin Cook to Miami rumors that are out there and why some Miami Dolphins fans have lost their mind and are twisting themselves into pretzels trying to find reasons why this wouldn’t be a good addition to the team. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



