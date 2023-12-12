Omar Kelly of All Dolphins and Sports Illustrated is reporting a knee injury suffered Monday Night vs the Titans will likely end Connor Williams’s season.

Per Kelly, “Miami Dolphins starting center Connor Williams suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury that will likely end his 2023 season and could impact his free agency.

Williams, who has started 26 games at center for the Dolphins since joining the team as a free agent in 2022, got his left knee rolled up under by a Tennessee Titans defender in Monday night’s game, and it’s believed that he suffered a ligament tear.”

Liam Eichenberg is expected to take over at center for the rest of the season, we will see if Miami looks to make a move to add another offensive linemen or if they give another player work at back-up center.

#Dolphins Likely to Finish Season Without Connor Williams https://t.co/oFbfD1ZKAU — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 12, 2023

More on this story as it develops