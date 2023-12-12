I have no problem with getting beat. Sometimes, the other team is just better than you. But this was not one of those times. After the Tennessee Titans practically handed the Miami Dolphins two touchdowns on two incredibly unforced fumbles, the Fins somehow managed to give away a 27-13 lead with only 4:34 left in the game. Technically, they held that lead while the Titans were breezing down the field with under three minutes to go in the game. And as ESPN pointed out, teams up by 14 with under 3 minutes left in the game had won 767 consecutive games. The streak is over. In the next four drives, the Fins incredulously blew the game and lost 28-27. Let’s quickly recap this disaster.

Drive 1. Vic Fangio’s proud defense allows Tennessee to cruise down the field 75 yards in 9 plays in a Usain Bolt-like minute and 54 seconds, capped off with Titans’ running back Derrick Henry walking in for a touchdown. The Fins practically gave the Titans 2 points as nobody bothered to cover wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Drive 2. The Fins needed one first down to clinch the game. One. Offensive genius and Head Coach Mike McDaniel decided to put all his chips on one third down play after he called two obvious run middle plays to Raheem Mostert, who gained 3 yards. There is not even a hint of deception in either play. On third down, Tua was pressured and scrambled short of a first down, leaving the door open for the Titans.

Drive 3. The Titans take over at their own 36, and before you can even return from the refrigerator, they go 64 yards on four, count ‘em, four plays in FIFTY-FOUR SECONDS. 28-27 Titans. Now, if you do the math, the Titans scored 14 points, gaining 139 yards on 13 plays in a world-record time of 2 minutes and 48 seconds!

Drive 4. One last try to save the sinking Titanic. Alas, in five meager plays, the Fins only advanced 19 yards and faced a 4th down and two from their own 45. In what was a familiar scene for the game, Tua was pressured, looked lost, and was eventually sacked, ending the game.

Now, usually at this time, in this series of articles, I would go on and give you my Goods, Bads, and Uglies. But there cannot be any Good or Bad here. There can be only Uglies when you blow a 14-point lead with less than three minutes to play, especially when you consider the manner in which you blew such a lead. So here goes.

THE UGLY

Mike McDaniel. Yes, there’s plenty of blame to go around, but when it happens on your watch, it’s on you as the head man. It certainly looked and felt like the Dolphins quit after being handed a two-touchdown lead late in that fourth quarter. Quit as in, we won, game over.” But Coach Mike, this is a 60-minute game, and you’ve got to instill in your players that the game is NOT over and to focus for the next four minutes until the gun goes off. Particularly disturbing was drive three above when you have a chance to deliver the knockout blow only to basically telegraph the plays designed to do so. I am glad, however, that it appeared you learned your lesson that when you’re averaging over 6 yards per rush, you don’t call three pass plays on goal-to-go inside the 10-yard line. Red zone play calling has left a lot to be desired. Of course, it is never ever a good thing to blow a lead like that. Can there be a silver lining? We all hope that the coaches and players learn a lesson from this game, and should the scenario present itself again somewhere down the line, the outcome will be a different one.

Vic Fangio. Same deal. I listed the details. What was the plan there? The defense played the last four minutes like it was early August, and this was the Hall of Fame preseason game. Where did that staunch defense disappear to? I mean, after all, you’re going up against a rookie quarterback who completed less than 50% of his passes the prior game.

Yes, it’s that time of year when all teams go through the injury bug. The Dolphins managed to get four guys hurt on the first drive alone. One of them was Tyreek Hill, who was never the same despite his courageous efforts. Center Connor Williams went out early with a knee injury that looked pretty serious. The offensive line was already thin as it was without Robert Hunt and Terron Armstead. Jerome Baker went on IR earlier in the week.

Up next for The Fins at home is a date with the rival NY Jets. The Jets and QB Zach Wilson are coming off an impressive 30-6 rout of the Houston Texans. Well, I for one, am learning my lesson and will not be forecasting a home blowout like I did this week.