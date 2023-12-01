Miami Dolphins starting right guard Robert Hunt was not given an injury designation on Friday’s Miami Dolphins injury report and appears to be in full health and is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday vs Washington. The status of Miami Dolphins left tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm are still up in the air as both of their statuses are in doubt, as both were listed as Questionable for this week’s game.
