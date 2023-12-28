Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon that Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will most likely miss Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Per Schefter, “Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is nursing a high ankle sprain, is not expected to play Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.”

Waddle has a high ankle sprain which is an injury that can sideline a player 2-8 weeks depending on the severity.

