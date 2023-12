The Dallas Cowboys fell short on the road .. again. The Dolphins inched away with a 22-20 win, thanks to a game-winning Jason Sanders field goal. Dak Prescott finished with 253 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa had 293 yards and one touchdown. Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson react to the Cowboys’ loss, then reflect on how discouraging America’s Team’s loss was as they prepare for the playoffs.