When the Miami Dolphins’ 2024 schedule was released, a Monday Night Football date with Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans looked like an exciting proposition. Months later, an injury to RT17 and a rough season in Music City has the fixture looking like a very different affair indeed, Will Levis is now the Titans’ start with Tannehill on the bench, veteran running back Derrick Henry appears to be on his last legs, and Deandre Hopkins is playing out the string of his career, Does that mean this will be another walk in the park for the Miami Dolphins?

Perhaps not. The Titans have frustrated opponents all season long and ave proved particularly effective at stymieing even the most potent rushing attacks. Will the Dolphins’ explosive offense be able to neutralize the Titans’ efforts? Will the Dolphins defense feat on the rookie QB?

Aaron and Josh are back at it to discuss these questions, Austin Jackson’s contract extension, and a whole lot more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

