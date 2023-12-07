I said last week not to overlook Sam Howell. Again, I believe he is a decent quarterback who will develop to be good. This week, though, he was awful. Kudos to the Dolphin’s defense for holding him to his lowest passing yards this year; remember, he was the league leader in yards.

The defense played superbly in this game. I was beyond impressed with their effort and execution. The Commander’s best offensive player is Terry McLaurin, who did absolutely nothing on Sunday—had 0 catches for 0 yards. That alone is very impressive. Jerome Baker’s injury does not seem to be catastrophic, so hopefully he is back sooner rather than later. Duke Reilly filled in pretty well; his PFF score was very high.

Again the offensive line got hurt. Two key players, Hunt and Armstead. It’s beyond frustrating at this point. Achane was back to his usual self, as well as Mostert. Hill and Tua were superb. Waddle must clean up these drops. They are hurting his production tremendously. He would probably have 150 more yards this year if he didn’t drop crucial passes. Other than that, the offense was superb.

The Titans are well-coached, and their defense is solid. Vrabel does a good job getting his guys ready to play; do not overlook that. The offense sticks, mostly focused around Henry which the Dolphins have been good at stopping the run. I trust Howard and Ramsey will be able to deal with Hopkins.