Alex and Scott are back in the studio to talk about the Jets game, Hard Knocks, and the upcoming Cowboys game. Join the conversation about cancelling narratives. Waddle, Tua, Chubb, McDaniel… What fun it was to take in the game against “gang green”, relive some moments through their conversation and get some Hard Knocks highlights. Total Domination. Scott and Alex toy with a new, short segment on MVPs (Most Valuable Person). What is the Dolphins history with the Cowboys? Who will win this Sunday? What is the current outlook for a road to Las Vegas?