Tyreek Hill missed his first game of the season last week vs. the Jets, in which Miami won 30-0. Now, as we are at the mid-week point before the big matchup vs the Cowboys this week, word is circulating that Tyreek may miss a 2nd consecutive game.

Josh Moser of WSVN 7 in South Florida, who does a weekly show with Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Tyreek Hill, speculated that Tyreek may have a grade two ankle sprain and if he isn’t 100%, he may not play this week. And with the Dolphins all but assured of a playoff spot, the goal is to have Tyreek fully healthy for the 2nd week of January and week 1 of the playoffs. As the goal is to win championships not division titles. Click Here to Listen to the Full Episode.

On the Latest That's Another Miami 1st Down Podcast with @stephendSKPL and special guest @TheMozKnowz; Josh gives us the latest update on Tyreek Hill's ankle and if he could sit out another game this weekend. #FinsUP For the FULL SHOW, CLICK HERE https://t.co/37fzKZwvQr pic.twitter.com/3rUGzD5LoM — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) December 20, 2023

Also, Dan Graziano of ESPN stated on Wednesday, “And Miami’s Tyreek Hill (ankle) would like to be as close as possible to 100% before playing, and the team agrees with him,”

Graziano went on to say. “Keep an eye on his practice work this week to see whether he shows improvement, but I think there’s a decent possibility he misses another game.”



More on this story as it develops.