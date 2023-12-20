Tyreek Hill missed his first game of the season last week vs. the Jets, in which Miami won 30-0. Now, as we are at the mid-week point before the big matchup vs the Cowboys this week, word is circulating that Tyreek may miss a 2nd consecutive game.

Josh Moser of WSVN 7 in South Florida, who does a weekly show with Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Tyreek Hill, speculated that Tyreek may have a grade two ankle sprain and if he isn’t 100%, he may not play this week. And with the Dolphins all but assured of a playoff spot, the goal is to have Tyreek fully healthy for the 2nd week of January and week 1 of the playoffs. As the goal is to win championships not division titles.  Click Here to Listen to the Full Episode.

Also, Dan Graziano of ESPN stated on Wednesday, “And Miami’s Tyreek Hill (ankle) would like to be as close as possible to 100% before playing, and the team agrees with him,” 

Graziano went on to say. “Keep an eye on his practice work this week to see whether he shows improvement, but I think there’s a decent possibility he misses another game.”

More on this story as it develops.