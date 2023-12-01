Tyreek Hill has excelled with the Miami Dolphins, approaching the all-time receiving record, and topping the AFC East standings. And yet, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs that seems to be on Hill’s mind, as he recently compared his new team to his old team, stating the 2023 Dolphins are a better team than the one he’d been on with the Chiefs when when they won Super Bowl LVII. Nick Wright is asked whether this is a sign Tyreek is just missing his old team, but he dismisses that idea, and lays out why he thinks the receiver moving on was beneficial for both teams. But what he doesn’t brush off is the disrespect of comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes, and defends his team’s quarterback from Hill’s diss.