The Miami Dolphins look to solidify their lead in the AFC East and resume normal service of blowing out inferior opposition as they take the Greatest Show on Surf to the nation’s capital for a Week 13 matchup with Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders.

Can the Dolphins dominate once again on both sides of the ball? Will Sam Howell’s gunslinger mentality trouble the Dolphins’ defense? Can Tua fix his growing turnover problem? Will JPP make his Dolphins’ debut? Will De’Von Achane return to action?

Aaron is out of action this week, so Josh is joined by Mike Oliva to discuss all of this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE