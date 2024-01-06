Saturday afternoon the Miami Dolphins took Jerome Baker off IR and replaced him with Bradley Chubb. Baker being removed off of IR does not mean he will play Sunday vs Buffalo. We will have to wait till 7pm Sunday evening to see if he is active for the game.

