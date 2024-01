WSVN 7 in South Florida is reporting that Tyreek Hill’s house is on fire. No further details on the situation at this time on if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. Everyone at DolphinsTalk.com hope everyone is safe and our thoughts are with Tyreek and his family during this situation.

JUST IN: Tyreek Hill’s house is on fire, according to @wsvn. pic.twitter.com/eB3HYNnttj — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 3, 2024