Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Buffalo Bills matchup vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 18 with the AFC East division on the line. The First Things First cast decide which team in the scarier playoff team, tell us what it means if Buffalo misses the playoffs and talk Tua, Josh Allen and more.
