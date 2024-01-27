Vic Fangio wasn’t the only assistant coach who will no longer be with the Dolphins in 2024. Multiple assistant coaches were let go or “mutually parted ways” this week with the organization. Offensive assistants Mike Judge, Ricardo Allen, and Kolby Smith were let go. Assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell was also let go as well.

One other coach left as well, but this was for a job in a higher position. Assistant Dolphins defensive line coach Kenny Baker is leaving the Fins to become the Defensive Line Coach at the University of Texas.