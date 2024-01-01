The Dolphins have squandered yet another opportunity to make a statement on the road in December against a legitimate opponent. If that were the only takeaway, it wouldn’t be so bad. But it’s much worse than that for the Miami Dolphins. Not only were they completely dismantled by one of the best teams in the NFL, but they came up small and suffered two consequential injuries that have severely dampened their hopes for the 2023 season.

It was much worse than a 56-19 loss – it was a failure on all fronts.

Aaron and Josh are back to react and assess where things stand on another episode of (the still apparently aptly named) THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com.

