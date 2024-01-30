Miami Dolphins Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins made a bet on himself by refusing what was the Dolphins’ last and best offer to sign him to an extension prior to the start of the 2023 season. It was a bet he absolutely won. Wilkins put in his best season to date and, alongside Zach Sieler, was the foundation of the defensive scheme implemented by Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio.

Now, things have changed. Fangio and the Dolphins have “mutually agreed” to part ways and the Dolphins are left with two big decisions: Who will be their new defensive coordinator and what will they do with Christian Wilkins, whose contract is up and who is certainly due or a big pay day.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss all of this on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

