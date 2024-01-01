Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to Lamar Jackson’s 5-touchdown performance catapulting the Baltimore Ravens past Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in a 56-19 blowout. Has Lamar put the nail in the coffin of this year’s NFL MVP conversation?
