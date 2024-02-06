Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Heard is reporting the Dolphins have moved on from linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, and he is no longer part of Miami’s coaching staff. Over the weekend, the Dolphins hired Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, and on Tuesday morning, they hired recently fired Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

With Joe Barry joining Dolphins as linebackers coach, we're told Anthony Campanile will not return to the team (confirmed by our @DanielOyefusi ). Campanile moves on after interviewing twice for the Dolphins DC job but getting it neither time. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 6, 2024