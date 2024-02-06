The Miami Dolphins are transforming their defensive coaching staff, and they hired recently fired Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

Barry will be 54 years old in July, and he has been a defensive coordinator in the past for Washington, Detroit, and Green Bay and previously has been a linebackers coach for five other NFL teams. In 2023, Green Bay ranked 10th in points allowed per game (20.6), 17th in yards allowed per game (335.1), and 23rd in yards allowed per play (5.4) during the regular season with a defense featuring eight former first-round draft picks. The Packers ranked 11th in run defense in 2021 but fell to 26th in 2022 and 28th this season. The Packers in 2023 allowed a league-worst four games of 200-plus rushing yards.

According to Pro Football Reference, Green Bay allowed 4.7 yards per carry over Barry’s three seasons in Green Bay, just shy of the Los Angeles Chargers’ league-leading 4.8 yards per carry mark over this period. It should be noted that over these three years, the Chargers were led by head coach Brandon Staley, who was previously the defensive coordinator for whom Barry worked as a linebackers coach for with the Los Angeles Rams.