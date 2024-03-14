NFL Free Agency is off and running with big names moving to new teams with some eye-popping contract numbers. For the Miami Dolphins, it was particularly bittersweet as the team said goodbye to several homegrown players including DT Christian Wilkins and G Robert Hunt.

But, as he so often does, Chris Grier set to work bringing in replacements on smaller, more team friendly deals. New Miami Dolphins include TE Jonnu Smith, LB Jordyn Brooks, S Jordan Poyer, LB Shaquil Barrett, C Aaron Brewer, LB Anthony Walker, CB Siran Neal, and DTs Daviyon Nixon and Isaiah Mack. Additionally, the Dolphins have re-signed RB Salvon Ahmed, G Robert Jones, CB Nik Needham, CB Elijah Campbell, and P Jake Bailey.

There’s obviously still a long way to go and lots can and will change before the season begins, but Aaron and Josh are back to give their thoughts on what has gone down so far and how they feel about the task that remains ahead of the Dolphins this Spring and Summer. Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE