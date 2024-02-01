The Miami Dolphins will interview Chris Shula, the grandson of Don Shula, today for their open defensive coordinator position, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Shula is 37 years old and has been on the Rams staff since 2017 in various roles on the defensive staff as an assistant linebacker’s coach, linebacker’s coach, passing game coordinator, pass rush coordinator, etc. Before that, he was a defensive quality control coach from 2015-2016 for the then-San Diego Chargers. Chris is the son of Dave Shula, the former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

