On this episode of CLOCKBLOCKERS, Stephen D. Daniels is joined by Zach Krantz of WQAM to talk about the NFL Scouting Combine taking place this week in Indianapolis. They talk about whether the combine is still needed or if it is overrated. All this and more is on this episode of Clockblockers, part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.

