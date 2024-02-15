After last year’s draft, the team released behind-the-scenes footage that showed Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross congratulating tackle Ryan Hayes on being drafted and, while doing so, told him that he had been waiting some time for Grier to snag him a Michigan Man.

Now chalk it up to personal bias, but this would be the year for Grier and Co. to poach some Wolverines in the draft.

After winning the National Championship (Go Blue), “The Leaders and the Best” may be a fitting title for Michigan’s array of draft prospects. Michigan had a record 18 players invited to the upcoming combine for the NFL Draft and there’s a chance that the Wolverines break Georgia’s record of 15 players drafted in a single draft. If the Dolphins are fortunate enough to snag a Wolverine or two in the first four rounds, they will likely be getting a quality player with the potential to have an impact immediately.

There are a lot of Wolverines to choose from, but some stand out compared to the others due to positional needs for the Dolphins and others because of a mindset/demeanor that could help the team in other areas:

Zak Zinter is at the top of my Wolverine wishlist because, to put it simply, he is a dawg. It is rare for an offensive lineman to be a team’s best offensive player, so consider that fact when looking at Michigan’s third straight Big Ten titles and National Championship. Zinter is likely to fall in the draft due to the broken leg he suffered during the third straight victory over Ohio State, but he will likely be ready to suit up for Week 1. If the Dolphins are fortunate enough to extend Robert Hunt and then parlay that into drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zinter, they would have a strong chance to field a dominant offensive line next season.

Roman Wilson

I mentioned Wilson before as an intriguing option for the Dolphins, who are in desperate need of another threat in the passing game. Wilson had a strong senior campaign, totaling over 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, but also was a strong and willing blocker during his time as a Wolverine. I think that if the team is able to acquire an additional second or third-round selection, Wilson is an intriguing option, given his recent success at the Senior Bowl.

Mike Sanristrill

Should the Dolphins decide to move on from cornerback Xavien Howard, they will very likely be in the market for a corner, and that’s where Mikey Sanristrill comes into play. Not just a fan favorite, Sanristrill earned high praise from both Jim and John Harbaugh for his play as well as his demeanor. I will likely have nightmares of Eli Apple playing corner for the Dolphins for the next few years, and getting a guy like Sanristrill will help ensure something like that never happens again.

Junior Colson

It is no secret that the Dolphins need help in the linebacker room after how last season ended, but they also need to get tougher. Colson solves both of these issues, as not only does he possess the size and speed you look for at the position, but he is tough as nails, too. Not even taking into account him winning the award for toughest player on the team, Colson played through the end of the season with a cast on each hand. To boot, Colson even played two series after breaking his fourth metacarpal- not wanting to leave the game before halftime and opting to wait until halftime to cast the hand. Colson is a phenomenal player and I think would help the Dolphins establish a more physical presence.

Mike Barrett

Similar to Colson, Barrett offers the Dolphins something they desperately need at MLB: toughness. Barrett is a former quarterback who switched over to linebacker during his time at Michigan and excelled at the position once established himself as a starter. The winningest player in the history of college football’s winningest program: Barrett has the pedigree and experience to help the Dolphins continue their quest to establish a winning culture in Miami.