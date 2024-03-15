Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Dolphins have signed free-agent defensive end Jonathan Harris of the Denver Broncos. Harris will turn 28 in August and went undrafted in 2019. He initially signed with the Bears but was cut, and then picked up in October of 2019 by Denver where he has been since.

He has played in 33 career games, started 9, and has one career sack. In 2023, he started 5 of the 17 games he played in and recorded his first and only career NFL sack. He had 43 tackles on the season, a career-high.

For the Dolphins, Harris joins a re-tooled defensive line room with Da’Shawn Hand, Benito Jones, Isaiah Mack, Neville Gallimore, and Daviyon Dixon fighting for roster spots and playing times in Miami’s effort to replace Chrisitan Wilkins and Raekwon Davis.