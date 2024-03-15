On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo and talking about all of the latest news about the Miami Dolphins. Mike starts talking about the signings of Kendall Fuller, Benito Jones, Jody Fortso, and Da’Shawn Hand. He gives all the background info you need on them, talks about how they will fit into the Dolphins’ plans in 2024, and what we can expect from them this season. He also does a side-by-side breakdown of Xavien Howard and Kendall Fuller to see if this is an upgrade for Miami or if this is a lateral signing of someone who can replace Xavien at a lower price. Mike closes out the show with a discussion of Chris Grier’s week that was thus far and why Dolphins fans shouldn’t be worrying about the sky falling but also should see the reality in front of them, which is the 2024 Dolphins roster will be less talented than the 2023 one, and while free agency isn’t over, and we haven’t had the draft yet, there is nothing that will change that between now and September. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

