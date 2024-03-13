On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike Oliva is flying solo talking about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show discussing the Dolphins signing Jordan Poyer and Shaq Barrett on Tuesday. He goes over the resumes of each player, how they fit in Miami, and how they will possibly be used in 2024. He then talks about Raekwon Davis signing with the Indianapolis Colts and what that loss means to the Dolphins. To close the show, Mike talks about Miami’s linebacker room and, how it has a few new faces this week, and why fans who think Miami has “upgraded” the linebacker room may want to take a step back and take another look and re-evaluate that opinion. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

