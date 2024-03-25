Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. NFL Draft Analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently put out a four-round mock draft, and with the 21st and 55th picks he has, Miami is selecting…

Pick #21, Round 1: Tyler Guyton, OT – Oklahoma

“Miami can’t assume left tackle Terron Armstead will start 17 games in 2024, as he’s only started more than 13 games in three of his 11 seasons. Guyton mostly played right tackle at Oklahoma, manning lefty quarterback Dillion Gabriel’s blind side, but he took snaps on both sides.”

Pick #55, Round 2: Maason Smith, DT – LSU

Strengths:

Athleticism

Explosiveness off line of scrimmage

Heavy hands

ID stunts/twists

Balance

Concerns:

Speed vs. outside shoulder

Hand counters

Exposed chest in pass pro

Film Analysis: A former H-back at TCU before making the transfer to right tackle, Tyler Guyton is one of the premier athletes at the tackle spot in the 2024 class. An elite mover with an extremely gifted athletic profile, he glides in space and touts one of the most explosive lower halves in the country.In pass pro, Guyton’s footwork allows him to consistently square up opposing pass rushers. Will rarely have to reset feet to adjust to opposing pass-rush plans. Active hands to win first and touts the necessary grip strength to stop opposing defenders in an instant. Once hands are latched, the rep is usually over. Showcases an outstanding base and anchoring vs power is an easy operation. Rarely caught retracing steps to locate stunts.

As a run blocker, Guyton fires off the line of scrimmage and is quick to out-leverage defenders. Easy displacement ability with power that stems from a strong lower half. Would like to see an increased usage of length, however, to consistently move bodies away from alleys. Will at times attack a block with body weight instead of technique and power. As a puller, Guyton showcases quick footwork to work around the edges of the line of scrimmage. Athleticism showcases itself on the fringe areas and when asked to climb to the second level where linebackers are often met before being able to attack their run fit.

Primary concerns remain regarding countering speed against his outside shoulder (OK State). Can often protect against inside moves too much at times, leaving a runway at the high arc of a rush. Has the kick-slide to work back out, but quicker pass rushers at the next level could cause issues if the correct depth isn’t reached consistently. Will play with a high chest at times in the run game, where an immense amount of surface area can be attacked, and thus, out-leveraged at the point of attack.

Overall, Guyton is an impressive prospect at the tackle position whose athletic profile and refined technique in pass pro present a high-ceiling athlete in the 2024 class.

Prospect Projection: Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber

Strengths:

Quick initial first step

Lateral agility/athleticism

Alignment versatile

Functional strength to set the edge

Concerns:

Injury

Limited playing experience

Plays with high pad level

Needs to develop pass-rush repertoire

Film Analysis:

Maason Smith enters the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the more polarizing names. His limited snap count due to injuries has seen his draft stock go from the first round to start the college season to a day-two hopeful. The optimism for Smith as a draft prospect surrounds his natural physical tools of being 6-foot-6, 315 pounds with great length, athleticism, range as a player, and functional strength which helped him make impactful plays at LSU.

Against the run, Smith can affect the game as a multiple-alignment player, playing everywhere from outside the OT to a true 0-tech alignment. As a DE, Smith uses his functional strength to set the edge and force the run play back inside to the flow of the defense. Aligning at the interior DL position, Smith gets penetration by attacking gaps, using his quick initial first step. Smith also wins gap control by using his size and momentum to generate power and then locking out offensive linemen after the collision and maintaining his gap.

As a pass rusher, Smith appears to have more success aligned as an edge rusher. From this alignment, Smith likes to attack the edges of offensive tackles and has the option to convert speed to power. Rushing from the edge appears to be most comfortable for Smith because he has the space to operate and can use his athleticism to win.

The concern about Smith’s game appears in multiple facets. First, Smith plays with high pad level defending the run which allows offensive linemen to win the leverage battle and displace him off the line of scrimmage. As an interior defensive lineman, he doesn’t do great with double teams and will lose the point of attack. As a pass rusher, Smith lacks a detailed rush plan and when aligned as an interior defensive lineman, the rep appears to happen too fast for him to understand what his attack plan should be. Oftentimes, Smith will make a collision with the offensive lineman and then end the rush in a stalemate at the line of scrimmage, failing to get any pressure on the quarterback.

Overall, Smith has a tremendous amount of upside as a player but the lack of production, injury, and ability to be consistently impactful will force NFL decision-makers to weigh the proper place to draft Smith to balance out the questions and the upside potential.

Prospect Projection: Day 3 — Developmental Traits