On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Miami Dolphins Legend Ricky Williams to discuss an exciting announcement he has regarding his cannabis company, Highsman. On March 8th, Highsman is launching an online marketplace for hemp-derived Delta 8, Delta 9, and other alternative cannabinoids. We talk about some of the products that will be for sale starting March 8th, how Highsman is growing nationwide and is becoming available in more states, and if we are any closer to federal cannabis reform. We also talk to Ricky about his time with the Miami Dolphins, playing college football at Texas, and his time on Celebrity Big Brother and The NEW Celebrity Apprentice. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

