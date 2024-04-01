On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is back with Tom, talking about all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They open the show discussing the new contract extension that running back Raheem Mostert got. They look at Miami’s running back room overall and discuss whether Miami needs to add another body to that group. Then, the guys do their first Mock Draft of the season. In this mock, Tom has the teams picking with ODD numbers, and Mike picks with EVEN numbers. They go back and forth, see how this version of the mock may play out for Miami with pick #21 in round 1, and debate on what Miami should do while on the clock. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

