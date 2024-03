Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson discuss the future of Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is scheduled to meet with the Miami Dolphins this afternoon. Beckham Jr. has played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens since 2021 which prompts Skip & Keyshawn to attempt to find a landing spot for the Super Bowl champ.

