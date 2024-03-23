Shaq Barrett, who signed with the Miami Dolphins last week, told radio host Zach Gelb that he thought he was going to sign with the NY Jets before Miami came in with an offer out of nowhere. Per Shaq, an outstanding room of pass rushers, a strong team, and no state tax made his decision easy.

Here is the clip of Shaq Barrett telling me he thought he was going to land with the Jets and then the Dolphins came out of nowhere and signed him last second. @CBSSportsRadio @560WQAM @WFAN660 https://t.co/4wte48xh1d pic.twitter.com/LDidrvABLY — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) March 22, 2024

Shaq started his career with the Broncos before moving on to Tampa Bay. Barrett is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, 2-time Pro Bowl player, and was once second team All Pro. Last season with Tampa Bay, he started 16 games and had 4.5 sacks. Barett is a proven veteran pass rusher who can help fill in while Jalean Phillips and Bradley Chubb miss the first half (and likely more) of the upcoming 2024 season.

He will be 32 in November.

(To See Who Mel Kiper Jr. has Miami Selecting in Rd 1 of his Latest Mock Draft, Click Below)