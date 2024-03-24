On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the big stories in the world of the Miami Dolphins. To open the show, Mike discusses the silly mock draft that Joe Klatt of FOX Sports had and why the FOX Sports crew and people like Nick Wright are just wasting their time talking about Miami trading Tua and drafting a quarterback. It’s not going to happen. Then, Mike talks about Odell Beckham Jr’s visit to the Dolphins and how this may play out with Odell and Miami. Then, to close out the show, Mike talks about an article he wrote for DolphinsTalk.com about the three best draft strategies Miami should consider next month. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

