Jackson Powers-Johnson, emerging from Corner Canyon High School as a 4-star recruit, made a significant impact at Oregon. In 2021, he played 7 games, allowing just one QB hurry. His performance improved in 2022 with 11 games, maintaining stellar protection. By 2023, as a junior, he played in 13 games, upholding his reputation by allowing only minimal pressure on the quarterback. Noteworthy is his unanimous All-American selection and winning the Rimington Trophy, showcasing his exceptional skills as a center.

SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY

Jackson Powers-Johnson enters the NFL Draft as a top interior O-line prospect, showcasing a solid mix of athleticism, power, and technique from his time at Oregon. Winning the Rimington Trophy and earning All-American honors underline his dominance at the collegiate level. His tape reveals a player who’s NFL-ready, capable of stepping in as a Day 1 starter. Powers-Johnson’s performance against top college competition has proven he can handle the transition to the pros, where his skill set will be highly valued for both run and pass blocking.

Technical adjustments, particularly in reducing his upright stance and improving hand placement, are on the to-do list to ensure he maximizes his effectiveness against NFL defensive linemen. These tweaks are manageable and typical for rookies making the leap. Given his ability to adapt and excel in various blocking schemes, Powers-Johnson is viewed as a scheme-versatile lineman, a quality highly sought after by NFL teams looking for flexibility and durability upfront.

Powers-Johnson’s immediate impact and long-term potential make him a compelling early-round pick. His combination of size, strength, and agility fits the mold of a modern NFL lineman, capable of anchoring an O-line for years. Teams in need of a plug-and-play interior lineman will find his attributes align well with the demands of professional play. Powers-Johnson isn’t just draft-ready; he’s poised to be a key piece in an NFL lineup, offering both high-floor reliability and a high-ceiling future.