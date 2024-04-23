NFL Network Draft analyst Bucky Brooks released his 4.0 and final mock draft today of this 2024 Draft season. With it he has Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C – Oregon
“Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts last season.”
NFL.com DRAFT PROFILE
Overview
Broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power. Powers-Johnson isn’t much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter.
Strengths
- Carries broad chest, thick hips and meaty hands.
- Heavy hands hammer A-gap threats when protecting the quarterback.
- Processes gaming fronts without overreacting or lunging.
- Plays with a rugged, disdainful attitude toward opponents.
- Jolts defenders around with powerful upper body.
- Plays with adequate footwork for double-teams and work-up blocks.
Weaknesses
- Relatively limited experience as a full-time starter.
- Would like to see better pad level and explosion into first contact.
- Below-average body control to consistently square up moving targets.
- Lacks lateral quickness to reach play-side defenders at a high rate.
- Limited reactive quickness if he’s isolated against an athletic rusher.
NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile
DRAFT PROFILE: BIO
Jackson Powers-Johnson, emerging from Corner Canyon High School as a 4-star recruit, made a significant impact at Oregon. In 2021, he played 7 games, allowing just one QB hurry. His performance improved in 2022 with 11 games, maintaining stellar protection. By 2023, as a junior, he played in 13 games, upholding his reputation by allowing only minimal pressure on the quarterback. Noteworthy is his unanimous All-American selection and winning the Rimington Trophy, showcasing his exceptional skills as a center.
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Exhibits a broad, barrel-chested frame with excellent athletic ability and power.
- Demonstrates outstanding initial quickness and agility, enabling explosive movements out of his stance.
- Strong hands and shoulders deliver significant impact on double-team blocks and in torque to uproot defenders.
- Fluid movement on climbs and screens, effectively engaging and overpowering smaller targets.
- Capable of clearing the pocket against adjacent rushers, ensuring robust pass protection.
- Maintains performance under pressure, evident from playing through injuries without sacrificing power.
- Brings a tone-setting demeanor to the field, with the ability to enforce his will on defenders.
- Quick-twitch, explosive run-blocker, excelling in both gap and zone schemes.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Upright playing style and wide hand placement sometimes exposes chest to defenders, leading to stalemates.
- Occasional oversetting on wide rush alignments can compromise pass protection effectiveness.
- Limited by average at best length, impacting blocking range and sustainability against longer defenders.
- Sometimes loses balance when exerting power, due to lifting feet off the ground.
- Can be prone to holding calls due to grabby hands when beat by counter moves.
SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY
Jackson Powers-Johnson enters the NFL Draft as a top interior O-line prospect, showcasing a solid mix of athleticism, power, and technique from his time at Oregon. Winning the Rimington Trophy and earning All-American honors underline his dominance at the collegiate level. His tape reveals a player who’s NFL-ready, capable of stepping in as a Day 1 starter. Powers-Johnson’s performance against top college competition has proven he can handle the transition to the pros, where his skill set will be highly valued for both run and pass blocking.
Technical adjustments, particularly in reducing his upright stance and improving hand placement, are on the to-do list to ensure he maximizes his effectiveness against NFL defensive linemen. These tweaks are manageable and typical for rookies making the leap. Given his ability to adapt and excel in various blocking schemes, Powers-Johnson is viewed as a scheme-versatile lineman, a quality highly sought after by NFL teams looking for flexibility and durability upfront.
Powers-Johnson’s immediate impact and long-term potential make him a compelling early-round pick. His combination of size, strength, and agility fits the mold of a modern NFL lineman, capable of anchoring an O-line for years. Teams in need of a plug-and-play interior lineman will find his attributes align well with the demands of professional play. Powers-Johnson isn’t just draft-ready; he’s poised to be a key piece in an NFL lineup, offering both high-floor reliability and a high-ceiling future.