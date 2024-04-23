A new PFF Mock Draft has Miami adding to their offensive line with the 21st pick in round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick #21: Amarius Mims, OT – Georgia

“The Dolphins might not have an immediate need at tackle, but that’s why I think Mims would be a good fit here. He’s a raw prospect who played fewer than 400 snaps in each of his college seasons, but his physical tools and pass-blocking ability make him a long-term option as a replacement for Terron Armstead at left tackle.”

Overview

Talented tackle prospect carrying a picturesque frame and exciting NFL traits. Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area. He uses a two-hand punch that causes him to lunge forward a bit, but that should be correctable. It is very rare to see him clearly beaten by a rusher, and he has the recovery talent to do something about it when it happens. Mims has more development to go, but he’s a Day 1 prospect with the traits and talent to be considered at either tackle position. He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations.

Strengths