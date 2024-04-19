On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the upcoming NFL Draft and how Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins may approach rounds one and two. Mike starts off discussing Chris Grier’s drafting habits, how he likes to grab premium position players in the early rounds, and why if he ignores positions of need (defensive tackle and offensive guard) and drafts a cornerback or a wide receiver in Round 1, Dolphins fans shouldn’t be stunned. And he looks back at last year, how Miami had Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard as cornerbacks, as well as Kader Kohou coming off a very strong rookie season, but he still drafted Cam Smith in round 2. Is Chris Grier playing a long game here, drafting the best player available and ignoring needs, or will he draft for need and go off script and ignore the best player available approach and drafting premium positions in the early rounds? Plus, Mike discusses how the Dolphins are entering a new phase now of having to pay a quarterback big money, which will tie up a big portion of the salary cap, and how the fallout of that will affect Grier’s drafting strategy. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

