On Today’s Special Episode of Clockblockers with Stephen Daniels, WQAM Zach Krantz joins & discusses the possibilities of Odell Beckhem Jr joining the Dolphins, the upcoming NFL Draft and Tyreek Hill going after 2000 yards again. All this and more is on this episode of Clockblockers which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE