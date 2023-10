Alex, Scott, Andy, Jando, Eric and Jeff have reunited in Miami to talk about the Giants game, and SEE the Panthers game at Hard Rock. Listen in as the group of long time friends talk highlights, a few mistakes, concerns, injuries and predictions. There’s both wisdom and humor at the table. Has anyone changed their tune after 5 games? What will happen in game six? This one-of-a-kind podcast is worth the listen, tune in!