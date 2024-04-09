Colin Cowherd and ‘3 & Out’ host John Middlekauff discuss whether or not this is Tua Tagovailoa’s last chance with the Miami Dolphins. John argues to Colin why it would be smart of the franchise to sit and wait before extending the ex-Alabama QB.
