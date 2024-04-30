With the NFL Draft taking place over the weekend, we have had a lot to talk about and a lot of picks to discuss.

In order to find out which fanbases have been left the most pleased or least pleased, The Sports Geek analyzed social media reactions. Discovering which fanbases had the best reaction to their picks in the Draft by using a social media sentiment tool, looking at all of the tweets made since the first round (25th April).

The Miami Dolphins have had a 64% positive reaction to their picks in the NFL Draft! This makes the Dolphins the 7th happiest fanbase in the NFL right now!

Despite not sparking the most conversation around their selections, with 24,000 tweets made about the team (19th most tweets in the league), the Dolphins have quietly impressed over the Draft weekend!

See below the Top 10 fanbases with the most positive reactions:

Rank Team Positive Reaction % No. of tweets 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 72% 27,000 2 Chicago Bears 70% 70,000 3 Philadelphia Eagles 69% 31,000 4 Los Angeles Rams 68% 21,000 5 Washington Commanders 66% 34,000 6 Los Angeles Chargers 65% 26,000 7 Miami Dolphins 64% 24,000 8 Arizona Cardinals 62% 30,000 9 Dallas Cowboys 60% 37,000 10 Las Vegas Raiders 59% 21,000

