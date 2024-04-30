The Miami Dolphins have received generally high marks for the draft class they selected this past weekend. Mel Kiper gave them a B grade, and Chad Reuter gave them a B-, as did USA Today. Sam Monson from PFF even gave the Dolphins an A- grade. Mike Jones at The Athletic feels very differently, though, in his assessment of who Miami selected. When he listed the Draft’s WINNERS and LOSERS, he listed Miami as one of the draft’s biggest losers. See below what Mike Jones of The Athletic had to say below.

Despite forfeiting their third-round pick because of impermissible contact with Tom Brady and the agent for Sean Payton, the Dolphins still finished the draft with seven picks. Yet they didn’t seem to hit on any big-time stars. Edge rusher Chop Robinson has upside, but he’ll need time to develop. So will second-round offensive tackle Patrick Paul. A team needing to shrink the gap between itself and the Buffalo Bills needed more slam-dunk selections.