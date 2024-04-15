On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back to prepare you for the upcoming NFL Draft and what the Miami Dolphins should do in Round 1. First, they discuss if, as the draft draws near, their opinions have changed on what side of the football Miami should address in round 1 or if it is truly selecting the best player available when they are on the clock. Then, to pick up where they left off two weeks ago, they do a full first-round mock draft; this time, Tom selects the EVEN numbers and Mike the ODD, which gives Mike Miami’s pick at #21, and they compare to see how similar or different this draft looks to the one they did two weeks ago when it was reversed. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

