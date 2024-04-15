Chris and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss various Miami Dolphins topics. We open the show with Louis talking about the end of last season and his frustration with it. We talk about our loss of personnel as compared to Buffalo, which leads to the WR position. I talk about our recent early successes in the first round. Where we need to improve is the mid-rounds. (Although, I think Louis forgot about A.V.G.) We need some mid-round surprises that come in like JT or Zach Thomas. Was trading for Chubb a mistake? Why we prefer draft picks to acquiring aging players. Louis believes if Anthony Weaver uses Ramsey’s skills, he and the entire secondary will improve from a year ago provided we can rush the passer. There’s a lot more to hear as we await the NFL Draft.

