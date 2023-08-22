On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Miami Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly of Sports Illustrated and AllDolphins.com. You can also catch his SI All Dolphins Podcast daily with Alain Poupart on YouTube, where all podcasts are found. The guys break down this Miami Dolphins roster as we inch closer to the upcoming regular season. They talk about if Emmanual Ogbah is a fit for this defense and should Miami be shopping him, and if not, what role he will play in 2023. Should Miami be looking at trading for RB Jonathan Taylor in light of recent news? Who will start at strong safety and cornerback, as the Dolphins are currently hit with numerous injuries at both spots? Who will start at left guard, and who should start at left guard? Plus, we talk Tua, Mike McDaniel, and Christian Wilkins. As well as, some bonus talk about THE CHALLENGE on MTV—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



