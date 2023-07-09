Hosts Pauly Howard and Mitch Moss provide a comprehensive preview of the Miami Dolphins for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. We analyze their Super Bowl odds, divisional prospects, and win total predictions. Join us as we discuss the team’s strengths, weaknesses, and key acquisitions, including Vic Fangio and Jalen Ramsey. However, the biggest question mark surrounds the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Will he be able to stay on the field and lead the Dolphins to success? Watch now to find out our insights and predictions for the Dolphins’ season in the highly competitive AFC East division.