Per Jeff Darlington of ESPN, free agent running back Dalvin Cook is not willing to accept the current contract offer he has received from the Miami Dolphins.

Darlington on NFL Live, said that Cook may be seeking to generate additional leverage and interest from other teams in order to get the Dolphins to increase their offer. While Cook remains intrigued by the possibility of joining the Dolphins, he is hesitant to commit to their current proposal.

Update: Dalvin Cook’s is ‘Not willing to accept’ the current contract offer from the #Dolphins, per @JeffDarlington The Dolphins still have a contract offer on the table for Cook but he’s hesitant to commit to their current proposal. More here:https://t.co/hlqD1ZIpga pic.twitter.com/fCz4UurveK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 8, 2023



It was reported by Mike Florio and Pro Football Talk on Thursday that the NY Jets have been gaining momentum on the Dalvin Cook front heading into training camp. Per Florio, “The Jets are a team that I was aware of as a potential destination for Cook weeks before he was actually cut.”

More on this story as it develops.