Daniel Rinehart and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to briefly talk about the coaching staff. In this episode, we take listener questions and discuss those. Before we close the show we give our thoughts on the Super Bowl and the Ram’s chances of repeating next year.
Coaches – Your Questions – Super Bowl Thoughts
