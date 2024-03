This week the Phins Factor welcomes in Jason Sarney of DolphinsTalk.com to speak on this weeks Miami Dolphins news. We will discuss at length the Mike McDaniel press conference which included news of OBJ & also his notion to turn over play calling last season.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

(To See Who Mel Kiper Jr. has Miami Selecting in Rd 1 of his Latest Mock Draft, Click Below)