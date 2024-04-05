Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Maurice Jones-Drew of the NFL Network released his first mock draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Byron Murphy II, DT – Texas

“The Dolphins find a replacement for Christian Wilkins (now in Las Vegas) in this explosive defensive tackle out of Texas. He is quite disruptive, generating negative plays on a routine basis. He’ll wreak havoc while the rest of the defensive front gets healthy. “

Strengths

Hyper-explosive interior defender with lightning-quick burst and energy.

Insanely twitched-up rusher who can use his energetic motion to offset blockers.

Startling lateral explosiveness allows him to invade gaps immediately off the snap.

Has the perfect blend of natural leverage, proportional length, and good mass.

Rare natural leverage allows him to get underneath blocks effortlessly and hold strong.

Strength and leverage allow him to prevent displacement and withstand double-teams.

Flashes incredible balance and recovery capacity when absorbing combo blocks.

Loads exciting torquing freedom within his frame and can win with quick swim moves.

Shows glimpses of good speed-to-power when leveraging his burst into contact.

Has the combined explosiveness and flexibility to exploit rushing angles off the snap.

Can stack violent clubs and chops to beat run blocks, then square up and occlude lanes.

Able to quickly process blocking angles and position himself effectively in run defense.

High-level force of absorption that can then power through blocks and obliterate gaps.

Has shown he can stack push-pull and rip moves to fight through pass block anchors.

Truly unhinged competitor who takes on every role with a turbocharged motor.

Weaknesses

Doesn’t have elite mass or length, which can detract from maximum raw power capacity.

Lack of elite mass can make him easier to knock off-balance by heavy strikes.

At times, his hyperactive energy can be a bit uncontrolled, affecting hand precision.

Initial punches sometimes tug him upright on the attack, impacting his pad level.

Sometimes locks his hips and loses power when attempting to torque punches.

Isn’t always able to sustain leg drive on power exertions against larger blockers.

Can still be quicker and more consistent at adapting and employing pass-rush counters.

Can make a more concerted effort to keep leverage and forward-pressing energy.

Doesn’t quite have the elite ankle flexion to pinch rushing angles consistently.

Sometimes lacks the hip fluidity to adjust his hip alignment midway through reps.

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Byron Murphy II from DeSoto High School was rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 4-star grade by 247 Sports. After high school, Murphy II joined Texas after being heavily recruited.

In 2021 as a freshman Murphy II saw action in 12 games and played a total of 298 snaps for the Longhorns. He recorded 11 tackles, 7 assists, while adding 10 stops. As a pass rusher, he added 11 total pressures, which included 9 QB hurries, no QB hits, and 2 sacks on the season.

As a sophomore for the Longhorns in 2022 Murphy II played in 12 games and took part in 358 snaps for the Longhorns. He recorded 22 tackles, 7 assists, while adding 18 stops. As a pass rusher, he chalked up 19 total pressures, and 16 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and a sack during the year.

In 2023 as a junior Murphy II played in 13 games and contributed on 397 snaps. He recorded 13 tackles, 5 assists while making 19 stops. As a pass rusher, he produced an incredible 40 total pressures, which included 30 QB hurries, 4 QB hits, and 6 sacks on the year. His remarkable season earned him an invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Elite athletic skills — Made Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks List’ at number 18. He wrote: “has been clocked at 18 MPH on the GPS, had a team-best 455-pound front squat, and power-cleaned 375 pounds. He could’ve gone heavier, but strength coach Torre Becton shut him down. Becton says Murphy could’ve gotten 500 on the front squat and 405 in the power clean.”

Exhibits explosive first-step quickness and disrupts plays behind the line of scrimmage, proving to be a nightmare for offensive coordinators.

Utilizes exceptional leverage and core strength to anchor against the run and combat double teams, maintaining line integrity.

Agile and quick, capable of shooting gaps with precision, significantly disrupting both run and pass plays.

Displays a relentless motor and high-energy play, consistently battling through the whistle across every snap.

Effective hand technique allows him to shed blocks and navigate through traffic to apply pressure or make stops.

Demonstrates versatile defensive capabilities, effective in various schemes with the ability to impact the game across multiple fronts.

Has a sharp football IQ, quickly diagnosing plays and adjusting his approach to disrupt offensive schemes effectively.

Brings a blend of athleticism and technique to the field, offering potential for growth and refinement at the next level.

While his sack numbers aren’t elite, his non-sack pressure numbers are. He also forces double teams allowing others to get his sacks.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Despite his disruptive presence, lacks the prototypical NFL size for an interior lineman, raising concerns about matchups against larger linemen.

Occasionally relies too heavily on athleticism, which could be mitigated with further technical refinement.

While effective against the run, could enhance power and consistency in leg drive during engagements.

Can improve precision in hand fighting to consistently defeat experienced blockers in the NFL.

Aggressiveness sometimes leads to over-penetration, necessitating more disciplined play recognition and tackle execution.